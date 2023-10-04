If you are entering the world of online gambling and online casinos - then choosing a trustworthy, reputable and fair site is absolutely vital to making sure you can enjoy both a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.

One of the most common ways to check whether or not a casino is fair and trustworthy is by checking whether or not it holds a licence from a recognised regulatory authority. However, there are a number of different regulatory bodies out there, and some are much better than others. For example, the UK Gambling Commission is considered the strictest of them all and any site with a UKGC licence is undoubtedly safe and fair. However, Curacao is known for being a little more lax… and just because a casino has a Curacao licence, there may still be issues surrounding fairness.

But what about the MGA - the Malta Gaming Authority? Well, the Malta Gaming Authority is one such authority – and similar to the UKGC, it is known for its strict regulatory standards and oversight of online gambling sites. However, while an MGA licence is generally considered a pretty solid mark of reliability, it's important to delve a little deeper into the subject to understand whether all MGA-licensed sites are trusted casino sites.

So, here, we’ll look at all the factors that contribute to the trustworthiness of MGA-licensed sites.

The role of the Malta Gaming Authority

Before we look a bit deeper into the trustworthiness of MGA-licensed sites, it’s important to actually understand the role of the Malta Gaming Authority. As one of the most reputable regulatory bodies in the online gambling industry, its main responsibilities include:

Licensing: Essentially, the MGA awards licences to online gambling operators that they have thoroughly assessed, ensuring that they meet the strictest criteria regarding financial stability, player protection and, of course, fair play and transparency. Regulation: After awarding a licence, it then has to regulate its licensed operators to make sure that they are continually complying with the highest industry standards - and that their standards don’t fall. Player protection: Like most regulatory bodies, the MGA places a strong emphasis on protecting casino players, promoting responsible gaming - and making sure that casinos do everything they can to help prevent problem gambling. Dispute resolution: Sometimes things happen - and casino players don’t always like the way a casino has handled a situation. If the casino feels that they are acting fairly, but the player disagrees, then they can contact the MGA to help them resolve the issue. They will make sure that the player is getting a fair hearing and that the casino has acted fairly and responsibly. Monitoring and enforcement: The MGA never sleeps - so neither can the casinos licensed by them. They are like the Santa Claus of the industry… they know when they’ve been bad or good… so they better be good for goodness sake! If they fall short of the high expectations of the site, then can be fined, have their licence suspended and, in some serious issues, lose their licence completely!

Other factors to consider

As well as looking for an MGA licence, there are other factors you can consider when trying to find a fair casino. After all, not all MGA-licensed sites are created equal - so evaluating other factors can help you make a more informed decision.

When looking through the site, see whether their RNGs are tested by independent bodies - look for trust logos such as eCOGRA or iTechLabs as these are generally found at the most trusted and fair sites. We also recommend you look to see what responsible gambling tools they offer - such as self-exclusion, time-outs, deposit limits, time limits etc… the more, the better.

The most trustworthy sites are also fully transparent. You should easily be able to see the T&Cs, including any bonus terms, withdrawal policies and any fees associated with transactions.

Also look out for SSL encryption, excellent customer support - and, of course, it’s a good idea to read what others are saying about them online!

Are all MGA-licensed sites trustworthy?

So, that leads us to the million-dollar question - are all MGA-licensed sites trustworthy?

Well, while the MGA is famous for its strict regulatory standards, it's also important to acknowledge that not all MGA-licensed sites are 100% guaranteed to be trustworthy. The effectiveness of MGA oversight can vary from one casino to another. Factors such as management decisions, company culture and the casino’s commitment to player well-being also play a massive role in determining whether or not they are trustworthy.

The good news though, is that as a player, you can take certain steps to test out the trustworthiness of an MGA-licensed site yourself:

Research: Make sure you research the site - look at its history and reputation and look for any past incidents of non-compliance - or unresolved complaints.

Read reviews: Read player reviews - the good and the bad and look for feedback from the gambling community. If there are a lot more bad reviews than good, this should be a big red flag.

Transparency: Check out the site's transparency regarding its terms, conditions, and policies - make sure you can find the T&Cs - and understand them!

Customer support: Test the responsiveness and helpfulness of the casino’s customer support team for yourself - before parting with your money, is it up to your standards?

So, to conclude, having an MGA licence is certainly a good sign that the casino is a trusted operator within the online gambling world. However, if you want to be sure, dig a bit deeper, read reviews, look through the site and make sure you are fully satisfied before you part with any money. An MGA licence is great, but sometimes you can’t beat good old word-of-mouth reviews!

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.