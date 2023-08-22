Online casinos in Finland are subject to certain regulations and restrictions that make them different from online casinos in many other countries. Finland has a state-controlled gambling monopoly known as Veikkaus, which is operated by the Finnish government.

Veikkaus holds a legal monopoly on most forms of gambling, including online casinos, lotteries, slot machines, and sports betting. This means that only Veikkaus is authorized to offer online casino games to Finnish residents.

Foreign online casinos are generally not permitted to operate within Finland unless they have a specific licence from the Finnish government. As a result, many international online casinos may block Finnish players from accessing their services.

Best casino bonuses in Finland

Various bonuses await players in Finnish online casinos, depending on the type of game played and how they're looking to gamble. These bonus promotions come in diverse forms, providing many opportunities for players to enhance their gameplay. Here are a few of the best casino bonuses in Finland:

Free Spin Bonuses: Players can enjoy a set number of free spins on slot games offered by the casino. These spins often come bundled with either deposit or no deposit bonuses, presenting a rewarding combination. Casino Friday offers 200 bonus spins on top of their 100% of up to €200 for new players.

Deposit Match: To receive this bonus, players must make a minimum deposit, meeting the qualifying criteria. The casino will then match the deposited amount up to a certain percentage. As a result, players' bankrolls and playtime get a substantial boost. EnergyCasino offers new Finnish players a 30x deposit wager from a minimum deposit of €20, which is one of the most popular bonus offers.

No Deposit Bonus: With the No Deposit Bonus, players are not required to deposit any cash to claim free bonus credits. They receive complimentary credits to use in their gameplay. However, the wagering requirements and withdrawal limitations for this offer are generally higher than those for deposit bonuses. For instance, LV BET Casino offers ten no deposit spins with a wagering requirement of more than 35x the deposit.

You can read more about casino online in Finland to find out more interesting bonuses for players at various online games.

Premium casino games in Finland

In Finland, premium casino games refer to high-quality casino games that provide players with a superior gaming experience. These games are typically developed by reputable and well-known software providers in the iGaming industry. Finnish players can access a wide range of premium casino games through licenced online casinos that comply with Finnish gambling regulations.

Premium casino games boast impressive graphics, captivating animations, and immersive visuals. The game design is modern, sleek and aesthetically pleasing, enhancing the overall gaming atmosphere.

These games offer innovative and engaging gameplay features. Whether it's interactive bonus rounds, creative game mechanics or unique ways to win, premium casino games keep players entertained and coming back for more.

Slot games

Some popular Finnish online casino slot games include Starburst and Gonzo's Quest, both developed by NetEnt. Starburst is a widely acclaimed and iconic slot game known for its vibrant colours and gameplay. It features expanding wilds and pays both ways, providing frequent wins. Gonzo's Quest is an adventure with its innovative Avalanche feature, where symbols fall into place instead of traditional spinning reels. Winning combinations explode, allowing for potential chain reactions and increased multipliers. A good example of a site for slot games is Videoslots Casino and Roobet Casino.

Table games

Finnish online casinos provide all the classic table games, such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker and craps, as well as games like Sic Bo, a traditional Chinese dice game where players bet on the outcome of three dice, Pai Gow Poker, a poker variant combines elements of Chinese Pai Gow and traditional poker and Red Dog, a simple card game where players bet on whether a third dealt card will fall between the values of the first two cards. Roobet Casino offers some of the best table games for Finnish players.

Virtual Reality (VR) games

VR technology provides a more immersive and interactive gaming experience, allowing players to feel like they are inside the virtual casino environment. Some of the popular VR games that were being introduced in online casinos around the world, and in Finnish casinos, include VR for slots, blackjack, roulette, poker and live dealer games at the same time as other players in a virtual casino environment.

It's important to note that the availability of VR games in online casinos, including Finnish casinos, depends on several factors, such as the adoption of VR technology by casino operators and software providers, player demand and regulatory considerations.

Live dealer games

Live dealer games combine the convenience of online gambling with the real-time interaction and atmosphere of a land-based casino. These games are conducted by professional dealers and streamed in real-time to players' devices, allowing them to participate in various table games from the comfort of their homes. Well known online casinos for live dealer games include National Casino and Casumo Casino.

Scratch cards

Scratch cards are virtual versions of the traditional physical scratch cards that players can purchase from lottery retailers. The concept of online scratch cards remains the same: players scratch off a surface on the card to reveal hidden symbols, and if they match specific combinations, they win a prize. However, in the online version, players use their mouse or finger (on mobile devices) to virtually "scratch" the card.

Dice games

Dice games have a long history and are popular for their simplicity. These games use dice as the primary game element and come in various formats, providing different betting options and gameplay experiences. Craps is a classic dice game where players bet on the outcome of the roll or a series of rolls of two dice. It offers a wide range of betting options, making it an exciting and dynamic game.

Lotto

Veikkaus is the only authorized operator to provide lottery services in Finland, both online and offline. Some of the popular lotto games offered by Veikkaus in Finland include the traditional Lotto game, Viking Lotto, Eurojackpot and Keno.

Bingo

Bingo is a popular game of chance where players mark off numbers on their bingo cards as they are called out, and the goal is to achieve specific patterns or complete the entire card. Finnish online casinos may offer various bingo game variations, including 75-ball, 80-ball and 90-ball bingo. Each variation comes with its own rules and patterns, offering players different gameplay experiences.

VIP programmes

In 2023, there are numerous VIP bonuses awaiting casino players committed to regular online gaming. These exclusive bonuses are dedicated to appreciating and rewarding loyal players who invest time and effort in their favourite casino games.

Common features of Finnish online casino VIP programs include a tiered reward system, each offering increasingly better rewards and perks as players ascend through the ranks. Players can progress to higher tiers by accumulating loyalty points or meeting specific wagering requirements.

High-ranking VIP players may be assigned a dedicated account manager who provides personalized assistance, handles inquiries and ensures a smooth gaming experience.

Popular Finnish payment options

In 2023, online casinos understand the importance of secure and efficient payment methods for players engaging in money transactions. To ensure utmost safety, the best online casino payment methods employ advanced 132 Bit multi-layer SSL encryption, safeguarding sensitive data and finances from unauthorized access. Some of the top online casino payment methods for 2023 include popular methods like VISA & Mastercard, PayPal and Bank Transfer. Other digital methods include Interac, Swish, POLi, Neosurf, Trustly, Pay N Play, Skrill, Neteller and one of the more popular new methods today, Bitcoin.

Licence and regulation in Finland

In Finland, the gambling industry is tightly regulated to ensure player safety, responsible gambling practices and the prevention of illegal activities. The primary authority responsible for regulating and overseeing gambling activities in Finland is the Finnish government, and the regulation is executed by Veikkaus, a state-controlled monopoly.

The regulation of gambling activities in Finland is based on specific laws, including the Lottery Act, the Slot Machine Act, and the Act on Veikkaus Oy. These laws define the scope of gambling activities, the responsibilities of the gambling operator (Veikkaus), and the protection of players.

Veikkaus is required by law to implement responsible gambling measures to prevent gambling-related harm. These measures include age verification, self-exclusion options and support for problem gamblers.

The history of Finnish online casino regulation

In 1997, the Lottery Act was enacted, providing a legal framework for lottery activities, including those conducted online. In 2002, online gambling became regulated in Finland as the Lottery Act was amended to include provisions for online lotteries and casino-style games. The government launched a crackdown on unauthorized online gambling operators targeting Finnish players in 2010, taking measures to block access to unauthorized gambling sites.

In 2012, the Ministry of the Interior was tasked with overseeing gambling activities in Finland, and new regulations were introduced in 2017 to combat illegal gambling operations and money laundering. These regulations empowered authorities to take action against unauthorized operators and protect players from unregulated activities.

Finally, in 2018, the Finnish government announced plans to merge Veikkaus, RAY and Fintoto (a horse racing betting operator) into a single state-owned company, creating a stronger and more unified gambling operator. The merger was completed in 2019, creating a single state-controlled operator under the name Veikkaus.

Be aware of currency and language at a Finnish casino

Language and currency play crucial roles in the online casino experience, and Finnish casinos have taken steps to address these factors for their players' convenience. Playing casino games in foreign languages can be risky and challenging, as understanding crucial information about terms and conditions, payouts, bonuses, wagering requirements, and game rules is vital to avoid costly mistakes. To ensure a smooth gaming experience, Finnish casinos offer their services in Finnish, Swedish and English. This multilingual approach ensures that players can confidently navigate the casino environment and make informed decisions.

Furthermore, these Finnish casinos facilitate gameplay in Euros, aligning with the local currency and suiting players' money market. By avoiding foreign currencies, players can sidestep additional exchange rate costs and conversion complexities.

The future of online casinos in Finland

The future of online casinos in Finland is likely to see continued technological advancements. This might include the integration of virtual reality and augmented reality (AR) technologies to offer more immersive gaming experiences. Additionally, innovations in payment methods, enhanced security features, and improved mobile gaming platforms are expected to shape the online gambling landscape.

Mobile gaming has been steadily increasing in popularity, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. Finnish online casinos are likely to focus more on optimizing their platforms for mobile devices to cater to the growing demand for mobile gaming convenience.

There might be potential changes to the regulatory framework governing online gambling in Finland. Authorities could adapt regulations to keep pace with technological advancements and changing player preferences while ensuring responsible gambling practices and player protection.

As cryptocurrencies gain more traction globally, Finnish online casinos might explore the integration of cryptocurrencies as an alternative payment option. This move could appeal to tech-savvy players looking for secure and anonymous transactions.

Customer support

You can easily reach out to each casino's support team via telephone, email, or live chat, as they are available 24/7, ensuring continuous assistance whenever you need it.

They will usually go above and beyond to assist you in any way possible, aiming to keep you content and contentedly engaged with their online establishment. Your experience as a valued customer is of utmost importance to them, and they are dedicated to providing the best service to ensure your continued happiness with their platform.

Security and trustworthiness

Finnish online casinos, especially those operated by the state-controlled monopoly Veikkaus, are subject to strict regulations and oversight to maintain a high standard of security and player protection.

Finnish online casinos must be licenced and regulated by the Finnish government to operate legally. Veikkaus, as the primary operator, is licenced and regulated by the Ministry of the Interior and other relevant authorities.

Finnish online casinos are required to implement responsible gambling measures to protect players from gambling-related harm. These measures include age verification, self-exclusion options, and support for players with gambling problems.

