If there’s one unusual thing about this Premier League campaign it’s how many top managers are already skating on thin ice.

We are barely a couple of months in, but by my calculations there are a handful of managers at big clubs whose positions are looking shaky.

So who do we think is going to be the Premier League’s first ‘prominent’ managerial casualty of the season? (With all due respect, Watford don’t really count as big boys in this context).

Well, quite obviously in this context, it is going to be one of five: Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Mauricio Pochettino, Frank Lampard, Unai Emery and Marco Silva. Although, with the way things are going, it could end up being all of them.

So from least likely to most likely, here’s my view.

Lampard is probably okay. The club’s transfer ban has given him breathing space, and when you combine that with the fact that he is trying desperately to bring through youth players, he looks to be safe for at least a season. Then again, with the trigger-happy, impatient Roman Abramovich in charge, Frank could be gone by lunchtime today if the Chelsea owner gets up on the wrong side of bed.

At the Emirates, Emery’s position is not as secure as you might have thought. There have been some rumblings of discontent over the past couple of weeks, with some fans suggesting performances have got worse rather than better since Arsene Wenger was overthrown in a fan coup.

But a couple of solid wins, and the emergence of some home-grown talent in the cup, have cheered the Gunners up and probably laid to rest any chance of Emery’s imminent departure.

The thick is a bit plotter over at Manchester United where Solskjaer still looks to me like a man out of his depth. The official word from the club last week has been that they will be sticking with the Norwegian and following his vision.

But how long will the fans tolerate a vision that includes losing games to West Ham United and Crystal Palace, drawing with Southampton and only beating Rochdale on penalties?

From what I have seen of them this season, there is no visible improvement on last, and that has prompted some ex-players to say this is the worst Manchester United team of the Premier League era.

It smells a little like Mauricio is almost looking for the sack

While that may be harsh, there is no doubting this is not a team or manager that is likely to bring them glory any time soon and I can see the owners deciding they would probably be happier with a big name manager who is easier to blame if things don’t improve.

Everton’s Silva is also on very shaky ground. Having spent a lot of money assembling a team that looks fantastic on paper, the club is not going to put up with results like losing 2-0 at home to newly promoted Sheffield United.

I watched that game (obviously) and the thing that struck me about Everton was that they looked like a team of individuals with no collective style, rhythm or tactics. Great players but lacking in leadership.

And I can’t see the Everton board, as it stares at the half-a-billion pound dent in its bank account, being prepared to settle for questionable performances and erratic results.

The final name on the list is Pochettino. Even his most dedicated fans must now be ready to admit that his intense and passionate love affair with Tottenham Hotspur is coming to a natural end.

There is no doubting the man’s talent. Absolutely. But there were signs last year that all was not well between him, the club and the players. To a large extent those cracks were papered over by Spurs’ run to the Champions League final.

But the rifts have started to emerge again this season with him blaming their cup defeat to League Two Colchester United on the fact that there are ‘different agendas in the squad’.

Those are not the sort of words that are likely to create team spirit and togetherness and, when you combine that with his continuous flirtation with Real Madrid, it smells a little like Mauricio is almost looking for the sack.

As I said at the beginning, this is shaping up to be a rather strange top-flight season. The only two big team managers whose jobs are categorically safe seem to be Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

I certainly wouldn’t put any money on all of the other five being in place come next summer. In fact, I wouldn’t be massively surprised if some of them were not around by Christmas…

Bring on the golden oldies

One of the most pleasing things I read last week is that there are moves afoot to create an international competition for veteran footballers.

Next month will see a sort of trial match between German and Italian legends over the age of 35 – think Jürgen Klinsmann, Thomas Berthold, Thomas Helmer, Andrea Pirlo, Fabio Cannavaro and Francesco Totti. Unsurprisingly, it has already sold out.

Based on that positive res­ponse from the fans, plans are now being set in motion to create a proper international competition for these slightly older stars, possibly along the lines of the European Championships.

Brilliant stuff.

Like many of you, I quite enjoy watching testimonials and charity games where the stars of yesteryear come out to play. What they potentially lack in athleticism, they more than make up for in skill and experience.

If you made those games proper, competitive internationals, then you would have a whole new exciting football product on your hands.

The only real problem, as I see it, is that these former players don’t have regular club football to keep them match fit. But the vast majority of them – with a few exceptions – keep themselves in excellent shape.

And I suspect the incentive of a return to competitive football against European legends in front of packed stadiums would be more than enough to persuade them to lay off the doughnuts and get back on the treadmill.

We have professionally-run competitions for men, women and children

So why not one for veterans?

It could, to be honest, turn out to be more interesting than the current international football we watch…

sportscolumnist@timesofmalta.com

Twitter: @maltablade