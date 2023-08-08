It is widely argued that Malta is becoming overdeveloped, affecting both the quality of life of its citizens and the business model underpinning its economy. However, these terms need clarification.

The word ‘development’ is often portrayed as a force for good, implying change resulting in growth and advancement to improve the quality of life for its citizens. Development can be given an economic definition: a country that is wealthier, better educated, healthier.

If this is the case, why do so many voci­ferously complain about development and its impact on society? It’s because while development can be a force for good, the converse is also true; it can be harmful and undermine the quality of life.

The government and others accuse activists, especially Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), of being against development. This is not true. It is naïve at best to argue that activists are against a growth that betters society as a whole and makes it more prosperous. The accusation represents a failure to understand the term development.

Growth is measured by GDP, gross domestic product, which reflects the level of economic activity. Our economic model is primarily based on numbers – cars, tourists, permits, property sales, income, etc., all measured in monetary terms.

If GDP increases annually, then we must be better off. In fact, there is little to identify whether all this economic activity is beneficial to society, except, perhaps, in the production of public goods such as roads, hospitals and schools.

Overdevelopment affects Maltese citizens in several significant ways, some of which cannot be quantified and do not have a cost attached to them.

Economist Lino Briguglio has argued that “construction has a large, let’s say social and environmental cost; and that expense has to be included in the net contribution of the construction sector as a whole. And something tells me that, if it were to be actually quantified… we may discover that construction actually costs this country a lot more than it contributes”.

Architect Alex Torpiano argues that “there is a limit to positive development before it turns negative. The idea of perpetual growth is therefore a myth and applies to all economic areas”.

How can such costs be quantified? In producing public goods, the government uses cost-benefit analysis to show their benefit to society. But how does one measure negative outputs?

There is little to identify whether all this economic activity is beneficial to society - Louis Naudi

Surveys hint at their extent. There is much evidence that many in Malta are concerned about issues surrounding the quality of life. In a 2021 EY youth survey, high on the agenda was sustainability. Nine in 10 said the environment was getting worse and our biggest challenge is overdevelopment. Almost two-thirds indicated they would prefer to live and work elsewhere in Europe.

A 2022 Deloitte report on tourism’s carrying capacity says the environment directly affects our health status and plays a major role in quality of life, years of healthy life lived and health disparities.

Poor air quality, dirt, dust and noise pollution all affect the quality of life. The report spoke of “traffic, litter and rubbish, overflowing bins, poor urban environment, reduced authenticity of the tourism product, overdevelopment and uglification”.

One definition of ‘quality of life’ is the degree to which an individual is healthy, comfortable and able to participate in or enjoy events in life.

But quality of life is highly subjective. One person may define it according to wealth or satisfaction with life, another in terms of the environment.

Ultimately, the FAA believes in the definition laid out in its charter, which is widely supported in Malta:

• The government of Malta exists to serve all of its citizens.

• It is a fundamental principle of government to promote and protect the ‘Quality of Life’ for its citizens, endorsing and implementing the principle of the greatest good for the greatest number of people.

• It is our legal right that the State should fight to protect the common interests of its citizens, where their best collective interests override individual interests, whether for business, leisure or private use.

• The government does not have the legal right to diminish citizens’ quality of life by abusing those inherent rights granted to its people.

Louis Naudi

• Its people have a legal right to a healthy environment free of air, dust, visual and noise pollution, and to live peacefully in their homes and enjoy all public spaces.

Louis Naudi is a committee member of Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar.