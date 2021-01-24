I don’t know about you, but I must have heard the phrase ‘lightning never strikes the same place twice’ a thousand times during my lifetime. And I have probably said it myself another thousand times.

It’s just one of those sayings we wheel out when something incredibly unlikely to happen actually happens. If it’s a bad thing, the saying reassures us it won’t occur again. And, if it’s a good thing, it helps us to appreciate its rarity.

The problem is, as sayings go, it is totally and completely inaccurate.

Scientists who actually know what they are talking about insist that lightning can, and often does, strike twice in the same place. Even more so when it is guided towards the same spot (the Empire State Building gets hit around 25 times a year, for example).

“What’s all this go to do with sport?” I hear you cry.

Well, I will tell you: we are at the halfway stage of the Premier League season and it looks like there’s a chance football lightning may be going to strike twice, in exactly the same place.

And by that I am, of course, referring to the fact that Leicester City are once again fighting for the title.

When Leicester won the league in 2016 (their only success in 137 years) it was meant to be a one-off, caused by a freak combination of events that would never occur again in our lifetimes.

They triumphed only because all the traditional big boys managed to have a bad season at exactly the same time, leaving a gap at the top which Leicester happily filled.

As if that could ever happen again, the pundits told us. Enjoy it because this is the only time you will ever see a ‘minnow’ win the Premier League, the experts said. And I think we all agreed with those thoughts.

Yet it would appear nobody told the Foxes they aren’t allowed to do it again. And, just a few seasons later, they are flitting around the top of the league and in with a shout of making the sporting world eat its words.

Traditionally, one-hit wonders enjoy their moment in the spotlight and then fade into perpetual obscurity. Think Norman Greenbaum or Chesney Hawkes.

They are fighting for the title on merit rather than through sheer luck

But rather than vanish without a trace, Leicester have stayed relatively strong since their title win. Last season they were in and around the Champions League places for long periods before dropping away. This season they have been even better and are rapidly making themselves a role model for clubs who are looking to build on unexpected success.

For example, they had a couple of managerial hiccups over the four years since Claudio Ranieri was fired but they kept plugging away until they found someone who looks like the perfect fit.

And despite losing several key members of that 2016 title-winning team they have come through a rebuilding process with an even stronger squad. Losing a player like Ben Chilwell, for example, would normally mean filling those boots with an inevitable step down in quality. Leicester, however, have replaced him with James Justin, who looks like a step up.

And the purchase of defender Wesley Fofana has proved to be a stroke of genius, with the Frenchman on track to cement his place as one of the best acquisitions of the season.

In short, their recruitment over the past year or two has been exceptional, and that is always one of the most important ingredients in the success of any club.

So far this season they have beaten Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Arsenal and drawn with Manchester United. Defeat to Liverpool was their only poor result against the bigger teams. So, it’s safe to say they are fighting for the title on merit rather than through sheer luck.

I have to admit I had my doubts about Brendan Rodgers as a manager. He did reasonably well at Liverpool, true, but most people in the industry believe that had more to do with Luis Suarez’s form than Rodgers’s skills.

It’s also undeniable that he won quite a few things while in charge of Celtic. But Celtic managers are generally measured on how many trophies they win, rather than if they win any. And it has to be remembered that during his time north of the border, Rangers were still on the road to recovery from their stint in the lower leagues.

Yet the work he is doing at Leicester, even if they don’t win the title, is admirable. I watched them beat Chelsea last Tuesday and they were solid at the back, fluid in midfield and deadly up front. Well balanced, pretty and pleasing on the eye, but effective and robust at the same time.

Of course, the effects of the COVID measures and all the distractions that go with them cannot be ruled out as an influencing factor in this season’s title race. But the restrictions and disruptions have had just as much an effect at the King Power Stadium as they have at Old Trafford and Anfield, so it would be wrong to say Leicester’s success is entirely pandemic-related.

Maybe they have been better prepared to deal with the lack of fans and bubble-wrapped match preparations, but if so, that is merely another reason why they deserve to be where they are.

Before you go overboard and suggest I am backing Leicester to win the league, I’m not. I think they will ultimately come up short, and one of the traditional teams – probably Manchester City – will power through to glory in the end.

But, given their form and consistency, I expect Leicester to push all the way as they try their best to disprove the “lightning doesn’t strike twice” theory once and for all.

They may not be considered as one of the big clubs – I suspect even a second title wouldn’t grant them membership of that elite grouping – but they are definitely showing their success wasn’t merely a flash in the pan.

And that gives all lesser teams added hope: not only are miracles possible, but sometimes they can happen twice. And in the same place.

