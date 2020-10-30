The sports coupe is a pillar of the motoring world. For decades now, performance-based two-doors have been the subject of bedroom posters, movie car chases and more. They’re still alive and kicking too, with a whole host of new models hitting the market recently.

It means there’s a lot of choice out there. It’s why we’ve put together some of the best sports coupes on sale today – so take a look and see which one is your favourite.

BMW M2

BMW’s M2 is a core part of the firm’s performance range.

The M2 is well-regarded as being a modern interpretation of one of BMW’s classic old-school sports coupes. It’s got balance, performance and thuggish good looks all wrapped up in a package which is compact and at home on the UK’s narrow roads.A recently-introduced CS version only enhanced the experience, bringing a few choice tweaks which helped to elevate the M2 even higher.

Ford Mustang

Ford’s Mustang is available in classic Bullitt specification.

Ford’s Mustang is a reincarnation of the classic muscle car, bringing V8-powered performance into the modern day. It certainly looks the part too, with styling which looks more suited to the Californian beachfront than a day in Bournemouth. But it does mean that you can get a slice of Americana in good old Blighty.Though the Mustang is available with a smaller EcoBoost engine, we’d always trump for the V8 powertrain instead. If you’re going to do muscle, then go the whole hog.

Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra uses BMW underpinnings.

There might have been outcry when it was revealed that the new Supra would be underpinned by a BMW, but out on the road to move makes perfect sense. Backed by the German manufacturer’s impressive 3.0-litre straight-six engine, the Supra has plenty of flair to live up to the prestigious nameplate.It’s surprisingly refined, too, and is far better at long-distance hauls than you might expect.

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar’s F-Type has been recently updated.

Jaguar’s F-Type is a member of the old guard of sports coupes, having been around for some time now. Jag has recently updated it, however, giving the F-Type a fresh new face as well as a redesigned interior. It also took the decision to drop the V6 engine from the F-Type’s line-up, leaving choices of either a 2.0-litre four-cylinder or full-fat V8.In truth, the F-Type is a respectable car no matter which engine you go for. The cabin might still feel a touch behind rival offerings, but as an overall package it’s still hugely appealing.

Audi TT

Audi’s TT has been a common sight for many years.

Audi’s TT has been a common sight on our roads ever since the bubbled, eye-catching original first burst onto the scene. The most recent model is a resoundingly good prospect too; it’s got impeccable build quality, a decent range of engines and, thanks to a large boot opening, a good slug of practicality too.

Though it’s set to be discontinued once this current generation reaches the end of its lifespan, the TT is still a great option for many.

Mercedes-AMG C63S

The C63 packs a 4.0-litre V8 engine.

The Mercedes-AMG C63S treads a similar line to the Mustang in its old-school muscle car approach to performance. But whereas the Ford revels in its retro appeal, the Merc is a wholeheartedly more current affair. With a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 under the bonnet, it’s immensely powerful and there’s a raucous exhaust note to go with the performance too. Merc recently tweaked the C63, giving it a more appealing face – though we’ll admit that it was hardly a bad looking car in the first place.