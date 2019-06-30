The Philosophy Sharing Foundation will be holding a talk by Gilbert Ross tomorrow entitled ‘Are we living in a simulated reality?’ .

The talk aims to playfully explore a few arguments and models in the philosophy of mind and science. It will attempt to offer a perspective that reality could be much weirder and interesting than our common-sense view tells us.

Could this reality be a mere holographic projection? One might discover how some theories and philosophical views can really converge on this possibility.

Ross studied philosophy at the University of London and was awarded his Master’s degree at the University of Malta. He is enthusiastic about topics in philosophy of mind and philosophy of science, particularly with regard to epistemology and the nature of reality and consciousness. He is currently the editor of Share magazine and a committee member of the Philosophy Sharing Foundation.

The talk will be held tomorrow from 7pm to 8.30pm at the Valletta Voluntary Centre, 181, Melita Street, Valletta. For more information, visit www.philosophysharing.org or e-mail philosophysharingmalta@gmail.com.