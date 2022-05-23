To conform to society's norms, or to be true to oneself through the ups and downs and challenges that life throws our way? It's a dilemma we all face, and it is the central theme explored in the brand-new bittersweet play Together Alone.

The production, directed by Paolo Giordanella, sees the Ringside Theatre Company making its debut, backed by a cast that includes Mikhail Basmadjian, Jayne Giordanella, Coryse Borg, Ramon Camilleri Mortimer and Chantelle Ross.

Paolo Giordanella

Ringside Theatre Company, founded by husband-and-wife team Paolo and Jayne Giordanella, is a new flexible and growing collaboration of actors, directors, writers, stagehands and supporters with a passion to produce and attend intimate theatre within Gozo.

“As well as professional performances, aka the ‘A side’, we wish to engage a wider community in an amateur theatre group as well, aka the ‘B side’, with the overall aim to increase general theatre experiences in Gozo,” explains Jayne.

Jayne Giordanella. Photo: Mark Warner

RTC’s debut A side performance will be a black comedy titled Together Alone, a new piece of writing by Paolo, which questions perceptions of ‘are we really living or merely performing’?

“To start the ball rolling for RTC, I decided to write a one-act play that focuses on the emotional human condition that highlights our social patterns that we call ‘the norm’ and dares us to rewrite the rules according to our individualistic approach to circumstances we may find ourselves in,” explains Paolo.

Coryse Borg. Photo: Mark Warner

Keeping the Ringside view aspect at the forefront of this production, Together Alone is to be initially performed in an intimate setting to limited audience numbers at Lampuki Arts in Għarb, Gozo.

RTC's aim is to bring intimate theatre to audiences and this performance will provide just that with its non-traditional theatre setting. After the performance, there will be the opportunity to discuss the piece with the cast and director/writer and all are welcome to extend their evening and socialise. Refreshments will be available.

Mikhail Basmadjian

The showcase performance will be on Saturday June 4 at Lampuki Arts, Għarb, Gozo. For more information or ticket purchase, please e-mail hello@ringsidetheatre.com or visit www.ringsidetheatre.com.