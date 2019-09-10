I have always believed that a national affordable-housing policy, properly implemented, would quadruple as an effective means to eradicate poverty. It is an invaluable investment in the quality of life of the people, a powerful attempt at improving our social fabric and a public health boost in one fell swoop.

The government should never dabble with private investors, nor pass brownshirt laws that will enable appointed officials to invade private property.

In 2013, a new Labour government inherited a relatively mild but growing problem of affordable housing but promised €50 million in its first budget to immediately address the shortage.

It also promised that income from the sale of Maltese citizenship would, at least in part, go towards addressing pressing social needs. Six years later, none of the housing stock purchased or built for social use has materialised.

Meanwhile, Malta has seen a hike in property purchases and rental prices due to an overheated economy, as the population was made to swell to provide workers for the monstrous projects and service providers of the OPM string pullers.

This increased the demand for housing and most Maltese nationals have been priced out of the market. It is an established fact that our average salaries, excluding government positions of ‘trust’, remain below the EU average and our cost of living is high.

Acquisition of social housing units is a far cry from the standards expected with Malta’s surplus

To add insult to injury, bank loans remain inadequate and difficult to access, while the interest rates demanded are much higher than in most other EU countries. In the meantime, foreign workers of the medium to lower income group have started to feel the bite of the rental price hike, leading to the renting of shared housing.

October’s budget will be the fifth for Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s government. The government’s implementation of these budgets has been hallmarked by a decrease in social justice and a poor vision to address this dilemma.

Buyers have been offered poor assistance to borrow in realistic terms, rent-to-buy schemes are scarce and the availability of rental or acquisition of social housing units is a far cry from the standards expected when Malta has a surplus.

The paradox is that the government has used our consolidated funds to secure the loans of mega corporations and to secure shares of a bankrupt bank to be, but not to secure the loans of Malta’s upcoming generation.

Many are the Maltese and Gozitans who are facing the continuous struggle of choosing between eating well and enough or meeting their rental or mortgage payments.

In the intervening period, other citizens have borrowed and invested their savings in this lucrative rental market, putting themselves in a position largely dependent on rental income to pay off their loans and even to make ends meet, since the cost of living skyrocketed in parallel.

Unable to deliver on its promises, Muscat’s government seems to have embarked on a campaign to vilify private investors in the sector. Certain clauses as defined in the rent reform law being reviewed in the Committee of Bills in Parliament, if implemented, will definitely encourage people to pack up and sell, thus flooding the property market. This may be enough to set off the bursting of the property bubble.

One can argue that if property prices tumble, then that will provide better opportunities for those seeking to buy their first home.

However, gratifying as it might sound, one must understand that, when a bubble bursts, one never knows what shape and consequences the fallout may have.

Entire economies, businesses and families have been known to be pulled down into the quagmire. So why not take the necessary action, now supported by studies and projections, rather than let the tsunami play tennis with the volcano?

Government intervention should start and finish with the kind of monitoring that ensures landlords are delivering the required standards on which their licensing was based and are providing what they are being paid by tenants to provide. Any problems with the latter would then fall under the jurisdiction of the law.

The solution to the rental/housing impasse is not to distort the private sector and further legalise the growing purge of bullying by authorised forced entry into private property, but for the government to step in sensibly and compassionately into people’s lives, acquire its own property stock and then dispose of it in such a way so as to erase the social/unaffordable housing deficit.

Godfrey Farrugia is the leader of Partit Demokratiku.