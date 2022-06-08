The current and constant wave of technological innovation is not simply an extension of theThird Industrial Revolution – rather, such is the impact of digital transformation that it can bestbe described as the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In the last two decades, technology has transformed the way we work and play; communication is instant and on multiple platforms. This disruption has affected all economic sectors and transformed production, management and governance, blurring the lines between our physical and digital spaces, and in turn, shifting mundane and repetitive tasks to automation, thereby simplifying our lives.

Of course, it’s not that simple – because acting as a counter-weight to such flexible innovationis the burden of compliance and regulation that businesses are facing. Corporate serviceproviders, especially, are having to carry the weight of compliance-related workloads. The solution, of course, is not to invest in more human resources to execute manual tasks – rather, it’s developing future-proof solutions that can sustain and evolve with the rapid technological growth the corporate sector is and will continue to experience.

Tech start-up Binderr – the brainchild of the same people who founded Malta's first e-commerce platform, Time to Eat, and brought the Bolt revolution to Malta – is focused on building user-centric and intuitive solutions for corporate service providers seeking to optimise and facilitate entity management tasks by replacing manual admin with automation, and thus free up their time to focus on and add value to their core business.

Corporate service providers are still constrained by inadequate software solutions, decentralised applications and programmes that fail to meet their most basic requirements, inhibiting a CSP from performing daily tasks efficiently and with ease.

Binderr is heralding innovation in this space by embracing the digital age of automation with a purpose-built platform designed to empower modern corporate service providers and in-house legal teams with industry-specific tools, all in one centralised workspace.

Binderr’s mission is to transform Malta’s corporate ecosystem with a tailor-made solution designed to bridge the gap between corporate services and technology. This mission is not a solo one – Binderr works closely with corporate service providers to build a platform especially suited to their daily needs from smart document workflows and qualified electronic signatures to automatic register updates and direct submission to local authorities. This platform simplifies processes by replacing routine tasks with data-driven automations – resulting in more efficient and dynamic workflows.

Corporate service providers spend so much time and effort on mundane and manual tasks,which often result in human error and a lack of transparent oversight.

With Binderr’s solution, repetitive and time-consuming tasks as well as end-to-end corporateadministration is handled with automation – just imagine one click generation of corporate structures up to the ultimate beneficial owner, self-executing document workflows when making any corporate changes, seamless circulation and safe storage of client data - all handled in one place.

Binderr in turn allows businesses to use their newfound freedom to sharpen their creative edge, drastically improve every-day business performance and provide additional value to their clients.