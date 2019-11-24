“Wearing the label ‘Christian’ or ‘Catholic’ is not enough to belong to Jesus.” This was Pope Francis’s main message at Mass last Sunday, when he celebrated the World Day for the Poor.

Two days earlier, he blessed a four-storey Vatican property, close to the colonnade of St Peter’s Square, that had been turned into a place where the homeless and poor of Rome could sleep, eat and learn.

As the readings of the last weeks of the liturgical year invited us to look beyond this world and towards the end of our life and the Second Coming, Francis spoke forcefully about the intrinsic link that exists between the resurrection and love of neighbour.

When he celebrated Mass three weeks ago for the repose of the souls of cardinals and bishops who had died during this year, he reminded us that reverence towards others opens the gates of eternity. In his own words, “to bow down before the needy in order to serve them is to be on the path to heaven”.

In his usual style, he challenged the congregation (and us) with practical questions: “Love is itself the bridge linking earth to heaven. We can ask ourselves whether we are advancing along this bridge. Do I let myself be touched by the situation of someone in need? Can I weep with those who are suffering? Do I pray for those whom no one thinks about? Do I help someone who has nothing to give back to me?”

A week earlier, he warned against two temptations that may close us to the ‘other’ – and hence to our resurrection. The first is the enticement of haste. In the frenzy of running and achieving everything right now, we go our way in haste, without worrying that anyone is left behind. Unknowingly, we may be the ones considering the elderly, the vulnerable and the unborn as nuisance, disposable or useless!

The second is the illusion of self-centredness: “How often, even when we do good, does the ‘hypocrisy of the self’ take over? I do good so that I can be considered good; I give in order to receive in return; I offer help so that I can win the friendship of some important person.”

In this light, the presence of the deprived and the vulnerable in our life becomes a blessing. Instead of feeling annoyed when they knock on our doors, we ought to welcome their cry for help as a summons to go out of ourselves. Standing with and serving the poor, we encounter Jesus. Their presence makes us breathe the fresh air of the Gospel. They reveal to us the riches that unite heaven and earth.

Last Sunday, Francis posed a further practical question that can be easily assessed: “Do I, as Christian, have at least one poor person as a friend?” Such questions may sound trivial or idealistic to some Catholics. They may regard such questions as having nothing to do with the fundamental criteria of the Christian life.

Taking a cue from Matthew 25, the Pope pre-empts these doubts: “This is not to be sentimental or to engage in little acts of charity; these are questions of life, questions of resurrection.” Wearing the label ‘Christian’ or ‘Catholic’ is not enough to belong to Jesus.

Fr Kevin Schembri is a canon lawyer and lecturer at the Faculty of Theology.

kevinschembri@yahoo.com