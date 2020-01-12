The fourth edition of EY’s Malta Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY Malta) is now open and looking for unstoppable entrepreneurs. EOY Malta forms part of a unique global programme that recognises entrepreneurial achievement among individuals and companies that demonstrate vision, leadership and success – and work to improve the quality of life in their communities, countries and around the world.

These entrepreneurs have shown themselves to be unstoppable in the face of adversity, use technology to transform their business, and adjust their operations for agility and strategic alignment.

The EOY Malta winner will head to Monaco in June to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award, an event that brings together national winners from more than 60 countries. Past local winners include Alfred Pisani from Corinthia Group, Angelo Xuereb from AX Holdings Ltd, and David Darmanin of Hotjar Ltd.

The award is open to ambitious young entrepreneurs too. The EY Rising Star Award, which in the past was awarded to David Vella of Altaro Software, Shane Hunter of AquaBioTech Group and Ben Remfrey of Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd, will be presented to a contender running a high-growth business that is generating excitement in the market.

The best entrepreneurs are long-term thinkers

The awards are judged by an independent panel made up of key figures from the business community. To be eligible, nominees must be Maltese or have been operating a company based in Malta for at least two years. Anyone, including employees, company advisers and financiers, can nominate an entrepreneur, with the latter’s consent. Entrepreneurs may also directly nominate themselves.

The event is a spectacular affair, but its culmination is not the only reason EY Malta set up the award. It was launched to promote entrepreneurship across the Maltese islands and to empower entrepreneurs to grow their businesses both locally and around the world. They get the chance to meet inspiring game-changers who are disrupting industries, discover how they are leading in uncertain times and develop innovative ideas to expand their business.

David Darmanin, last year’s EOY Malta winner and CEO of Hotjar Ltd, said: “The event itself is a mixed bag of nerves. It’s really well done and exciting to be able to meet so many like-minded entrepreneurs and to share new insights.”

According to Kevin Mallia, EY Advisory Partner and EOY Malta Programme Lead, “there is nothing better than hearing directly from those who have seen their dreams come true and who’ve turned their ideas into market-leading companies.”

The best entrepreneurs are long-term thinkers, so it’s no surprise they are helping lead us into the future. But they also deserve to be recognised for their hard work, struggles and incredible achievements. Maybe, their stories will inspire the next generation of talented Maltese entrepreneurs that will help strengthen the economic future for us all.

The awards are supported by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, GRTU and Melita Ltd.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit www.eoymalta.com.