The doctor who treated Denmark’s Christian Eriksen has spoken to German media about the “moving moment” he brought the midfielder back to life after he collapsed during his country’s opening Euro 2020 game.

An electric shock was administered to the 29-year-old after a few minutes of heart massage, German doctor Jens Kleinefeld told the Funke media group in an interview published Thursday.

“About 30 seconds later, the player opened his eyes and I could talk to him directly,” Kleinefeld said.

“That was a very moving moment, because in such medical emergencies in everyday life, the chances of success are much lower.”

