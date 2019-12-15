Unsolicited goods are basically goods consumers receive at home without ordering them. These goods are usually received with an invoice or bill which consumers are requested to pay.

Consumers are often unsure about their rights in such cases, as they would not know what to do with the goods received – whether they can use them, discard them or return them to the seller.

When consumers receive goods or are provided with services they do not specifically request or order, the Consumer Rights Regu­lations say such transactions classify as inertia selling, and consumers are exempted from the obligation to contact the seller to inform them about the delivery or supply of service and, also, from the obligation to pay.

In such situations, sellers cannot hold consumers responsible for any payment because they have not agreed a purchase contract with them. If the seller argues that there has been a sales agreement, then evidence of the agreement must be submitted by the seller.

Consumers are exempted from the responsibility of returning the unsolicited goods back to the trader

Consumers are advised not to agree to pay any money before being presented with clear proof of a purchase or sales agreement.

Consumers are also exempted from the responsibility of returning the unsolicited goods back to the trader. If the seller requests that the products are returned, then the shipping costs are to be paid by the seller. In such situations, consumers should make sure that the product is returned via a traceable means and they keep the receipt for reimbursement and as proof that they have sent back the product.

When consumers are certain that the goods received were sent to them by mistake, such as due to a wrong address or a mistaken identity, even though they are not legally obliged to, it is recommended that they contact the seller, inform them about the mistake and offer them the possibility of collecting back the goods.

There may be situations where unsolicited goods are received following a free trial. In this case consumers must first ensure that when agreeing to the free trial they do not also agree to keep receiving the goods against payment once the free trial ends. Once this is confirmed, then consumers are advised to write to the company to inform them that they no longer wish to receive the pro­ducts and that if these products are sent, no payment will be made as there is no purchase agreement.

With reference to ‘free trial’ subscriptions, consumers should bear in mind that to be obliged to pay after a ‘free trial’ comes to an end, they must give their consent, and that such consent cannot be in­ferred by using default op­tions which the consumer is required to reject in order to avoid the additional payment. If this is the case and consumers end up paying for such products or services, they are entitled to a full reimbursement of these ‘unauthorised’ payments.

In case of a dispute with a local seller over unsolicited goods or services, consumers may lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs at the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority. Cross-border disputes with Europe-based sellers may be reported to the European Consumer Centre Malta.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

