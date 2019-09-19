Celebrated as Korea’s longest surviving brand, the Korando name was first introduced to the South Koreans in 1983 to much critical acclaim. In the years that followed, the original model was re-released a number of times, undergoing a series of drastic aesthetical and design improvements. The newest 2019instalment plays on the excellent reputation the model has achieved through the company’s historic pursuit of continuous vehicle improvement.

The new Korando SUV model features a matured exterior design, developed with prominent features, such as its front sleek headlights and hard-hitting grille, each of which helps complement the vehicle’s fierce natural body. The vehicle boasts a steady and resilient natural feel, showed off through its exterior profile and rear. Instantly recognisable as a solid, able and secure vehicle the entire exterior of the Korando shows its competitors exactly how to portray the image of a durable and capable SUV.

The 2019 model’s interior features have been uniquely constructed with the aim of driver comfort, safety and satisfaction. Offering a longer wheelbase from the previous model the 2019 Korando provides its driver and passengers with improved leg and head room for both front and rear seats, as an improved rear loading space with 551 litres of storage when the rear seats are up and 1,248 litres with the rear seats folded.

With newer models comes of course an enhanced line-up of updated technical features, the Korando boasts an exclusive Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), operated through a camera and radar setup, ready to apply automatic breaking in case of an emergency. The vehicle also comes equipped with both Lane Keep Assist features as well as Driver Attention Alert systems in an effort to further assist driver and provide peace of mind.

The improvements to the newest model have attracted the attention of many global institutions and vehicle industry professionals. With positive feedback and appraisal on the newest Korando model, SsangYong has continued to ensure its upward projection into the global market on the basis of smart technologic decisions and continues improvements on their vehicles.

The improvements shown on the model quickly made a global impact. The international positive appraisal on the new vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show have echoed back on to our islands with the arrival of the new Korando, released between June and July this year.

