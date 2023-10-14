Argentina will aim to gang up on Wales’s Louis Rees-Zammit in their World Cup quarter-final in Marseille, his opposite number Mateo Carreras said on Friday.

Rees-Zammit scored a hat-trick of tries in his last match against Georgia, taking his tournament tally to five.

The lightning-quick 22-year-old phenomenon has now scored 14 tries in 31 internationals.

Argentina have marked him out as the main dangerman and facing him will be 23-year-old wing Carreras, himself a hat-trick scorer in Argentina’s last match against Japan.

