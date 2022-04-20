Fierce rivals Brazil and Argentina are set to clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground in June, five months before the World Cup, Australian officials said on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi and Neymar are expected to face off on June 11, local tourism minister Martin Pakula said.

When the two teams played in the Australian city five years ago, about 95,000 packed into the MCG to see Argentina triumph 1-0.

“We’ve been told this is an important preparation match for them in the lead-up to the World Cup and we would expect both teams to send very strong squads,” Pakula told radio station 3AW.

