Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni defended his players from accusations of misconduct in their fractious World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands, insisting on Monday that the game was played in the “right way”.

The South American team have recovered from a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening group game in Qatar to reach the last four.

But the two-time champions were heavily criticised following their bad-tempered last-eight clash with the Netherlands last week.

