Romina Nunez scored the equaliser as Argentina roared back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and deny South Africa a landmark first Women’s World Cup win on Friday.

South Africa were cruising to a first-ever win in five matches at the World Cup after goals by Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana either side of half-time in Dunedin.

But Argentina pulled one back via a stunning Sophia Braun strike in the 74th minute and then drew level five minutes later when Nunez headed home.

South Africa also threw away the lead, and then conceded the decisive goal in the last minute, to lose 2-1 to Sweden in their opening match.

