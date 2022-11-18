Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez suffered an injury in training on Thursday and is out of the World Cup, his country’s football federation (AFA) said.

The 24-year-old Fiorentina forward has been replaced by Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid.

“In training today, Nicolas Gonzalez tore a muscle and has been withdrawn from the list for the World Cup,” the AFA said in a statement.

