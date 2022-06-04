Former Argentina forward Carlos Tevez, who has been without a club for the past year, announced his retirement from the game on Saturday.

“I’m retiring, it’s confirmed,” the 38-year-old told America TV in Argentina.

“As a player I gave everything I had in my heart and that leaves me at peace with myself.”

Tevez played 76 times for Argentina, including at two World Cups, and was a part of the gold-medal winning team at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

At club level, he started and ended his career with Boca Juniors, winning the Copa Libertadores in 2003, but in between he enjoyed huge success and no little controversy in England and Italy.

