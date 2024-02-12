Brazil were denied the chance of winning a third straight men’s Olympic football title after a 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Sunday knocked them out of qualifying for the Paris Games.

Champions in Rio 2016 and the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, Brazil only needed a draw against their arch continental rivals on the final day of the South American pre-Olympic tournament in Venezuela.

But Argentina it is who now go to France, seeking a third title after 2004 and 2008, courtesy of Luciano Gondou’s second-half goal in Caracas.

Paraguay claimed the other ticket to Paris 2024 from South America with a 2-0 victory over Venezuela.

