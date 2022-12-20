For the last month, Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates have brought success and unity to their fans, in stark contrast to the country’s economic woes and polarized political landscape.

Years of economic crisis weighs heavily on the daily lives of people in a country where some 40 percent live in poverty as rampant inflation and a depreciating currency have decimated ordinary people’s savings and purchasing power.

And yet on Sunday the whole country was draped in the national blue and white colors as political and sporting rivalaries were put to one side and 45 million people celebrated a first World Cup success in 36 years.

But experts say the elation will not last.

“What happens is that sport, and particularly football in Argentina, has the ability to unite us through emotion, and that is very important in terms of national symbolism,” sociologist Rodrigo Daskal told AFP.

“But that does not mean that it can be effectively transferable to other fields.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...