Rodrigo de Paul, who helped Argentina to win the Copa America at the weekend, has signed a five-year deal with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions announced on Monday.

“Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Udinese for the transfer of Rodrigo de Paul” until June 2026, the La Liga winners said in a statement.

Atletico did not give a transfer fee but, according to the Spanish press, it is in the region of 35 million euros ($41 million).

