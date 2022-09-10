Floriana coach Gianluca Atzori handed a debut to Floriana’s latest recruit, Argentine midfielder Fernando Juarez as he named him in the starting formation for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Valletta.

The 24-year-old joined Floriana FC on loan from Argentine top-flight club Talleres.

The Greens have been awaiting the green light from FIFA to be able to register the 24-year-old and the Premier League club have finally received the nod from the world governing body to field the talented midfielder.

