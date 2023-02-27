Basketball powerhouse Argentina will miss this year’s FIBA World Cup for the first time since 1982 after they lost 79-75 to the Dominican Republic in qualifying on Sunday.

The Dominican Republic won despite trailing by 17 points 12 minutes from the end in the Argentinian city of Mar del Plata.

Argentina, who were able to call on star players from the European leagues including Real Madrid forward Gabriel Deck, finished fourth in their group behind the Dominicans, Canada and Venezuela.

More details on SportsDesk.