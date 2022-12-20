Vast crowds of ecstatic fans cheered on their heroes as Argentina’s World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi began an open-top bus parade through the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday following their sensational victory over France.

Throngs of revelers wearing the national team’s blue and white replica shirts and draped in flags sang, danced and set off fireworks, with many camping out all night to secure spots along the route.

After arriving home from Qatar in the early hours of the morning, the players set out in the morning from the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex on a 30-kilometer (20-mile) journey to the Obelsik monument in the center of city.

The parade began at walking pace and after two hours, the bus had not yet covered six kilometers.

