Barcelona’s shock announcement on Thursday that superstar Lionel Messi would be leaving the club is a “bombshell” of global proportions, according to Argentine media.

Less than a month after the six-time Ballon d’Or winner inspired his country to end their 27-year wait for a major international title in a 1-0 Copa America final victory over arch rivals Brazil, Messi’s homeland was left stupefied.

“It is the end of a unique and undoubtedly unmatchable legend,” wrote sports newspaper Ole.

“One of the most beautiful stories in world football is ending: the day we never imagined has finally arrived,” added Ole in a tweet.

