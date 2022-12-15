Lionel Scaloni is just one win away from joining the pantheon of all-time Argentina coaching greats alongside former World Cup winners Cesar Luis Menotti and Carlos Bilardo.

Thrust into the hotseat on an interim basis in 2018 after Jorge Sampaoli’s tempestuous reign ended, Scaloni, 44, has made the job his own — leading the Albiceleste to the brink of a third World Cup crown.

The contrast between the fiery Sampaoli and understated Scaloni, Argentina’s assistant at the last World Cup, could not be more pronounced.

