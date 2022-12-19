Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who masterminded the South Americans’ penalty shoot-out victory over France in Sunday’s World Cup final, called on his compatriots to enjoy the glory.

“It hasn’t yet sunk in but this is a moment to enjoy, especially the people,” Scaloni told the official World Cup media channel in Doha.

“We who live by this have had ups and downs, we’re used to these things happening to us, taking blows,” he added after the remarkable topsy turvy final in the Lusail stadium.

Argentina led 2-0 at half-time and 3-2 with minutes left in extra-time after a Lionel Messi brace and Angel Di Maria’s goal that finished off a sublime one-touch team move.

But a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick kept France in the fight and took the match to a dramatic shootout.

More details here...