Fly-half Nicolas Sanchez scored 20 points as Argentina beat Chile 59-5 on Saturday in Nantes to remain in contention for a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Sanchez, 34, celebrated his 100th Test with a perfect goal-kicking display and a try to set up a winner-takes-all fixture with Japan next Sunday back at this Stade de la Beaujoire.

Whoever claims victory will join England from Pool D in the last eight, where they will in all likelihood play Wales or Fiji.

Chile lost their fourth game in 20 days at their first World Cup conceding 215 points during the campaign.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com