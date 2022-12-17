Argentina take on defending champions France on Sunday in the World Cup final.

AFP Sport looks at some of the keys to the game:

Messi v Mbappe?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are team-mates at Paris Saint-Germain, but only one will return to the French capital happy.

Both have scored five times en route to the final, with Messi in particular growing in influence the deeper Argentina have progressed at what is his last World Cup.

They will have a big say over who hoists the trophy, the searing pace and devastating finishing of Mbappe up against the mesmerising close control, precision and vision of Messi.

More details here.