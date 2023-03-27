Italy coach Roberto Mancini said that he was disappointed with the performance of his players despite seeing his side record a 2-0 win over Malta in a Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sunday.

Goals from Argentine-born striker Mateo Retegui and Matteo Pessina earned the Italian side their first victory in Group C but Mancini said that he expected much more from his players.

“It was important to win the match but other than that I believe that we could have done much more,” Mancini told a news conference on Sunday.

“It was important to take an early lead and we managed to surge into a two-goal lead which puts us in a strong position and eased the pressure on our shoulders. But I expected the team to keep pushing and create more chances but we failed to do that, particularly in the second half.

