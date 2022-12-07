The Netherlands must beware of Argentina’s “quiet” assassin Julian Alvarez when they meet in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday, his Manchester City team-mate Nathan Ake said.

Forward Alvarez has hit form for Argentina in Qatar, scoring in their final group game against Poland and again in their last-16 win over Australia.

The 22-year-old has also made an impact since joining City in the close season and Ake warned his Dutch team-mates not to under-estimate him despite his low-key demeanour.

“As a player he’s very technical, very difficult to mark even in training, very sharp, good finishing, so it will be tough,” defender Ake said on Tuesday.

“He’s a great player but also a great guy off the pitch. He’s a little bit quiet.

“He’s still learning English and he comes from a different environment so it’s all new for him but he’s fitted in really well.”

