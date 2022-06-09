Ħamrun Spartans have agreed terms to sign Argentine defender Rodrigo Callegari, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 2021 Malta champions are looking to rejuvenate their squad as they look to mount a stronger challenge for the major honours after a topsy-turvy 2021-22 campaign which saw the team fail to successfully defend their title crown and only manage to secure European football on the final day of the season.

The Spartans, under the charge of Branko Nisevic, are currently looking to build a competitive squad for the new season and are looking to bring in some fresh blood ahead of their commitments in the UEFA Conference League, which would mark their return to European football after an absence of 30 years.

The Reds have been scouring the market to try and bolster their defence and have reached a deal to sign Argentine defender Callegari.

