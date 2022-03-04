An Argentine judge on Thursday threw out a lawsuit brought by a Cuban ex-girlfriend of the late football icon Diego Maradona over alleged people trafficking.

The case was opened in September after an Argentine NGO filed a complaint in Buenos Aires after watching an interview given by the woman, Mavys Alvarez Rego, to US media.

Alvarez, who now lives in Miami with her two children, was 16 when she first met Maradona, then in his 40s.

During their relationship, which lasted four to five years, she said she was raped and held against her will.

Her lawyers in Buenos Aires have appealed against the judge’s decision.

