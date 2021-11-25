Floriana FC announced that Argentine attacking midfielder Ulisses Arias has signed a new three-year contract, the Premier League club announced.

“Argentinian Uli Arias has today committed his future to Floriana Football Club by signing a new 3-year contract till 2024/25,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The 25-year-old skillful attacking midfielder had an impressive start to this season, displaying classy performances and scoring two goals.

“Much more is to come from this exemplary and motivated number 10.”

