Valletta FC have signed Argentine midfielder Fernando Barrientos, the Premier League club have announced.

The 31-year-old midfielder becomes the third signing by the capital club in the close season after they had agreed deals to sign defenders Juan Bolanos and Federico Vega.

Barrientos spent the majority of his career in South American football.

In fact, after coming through the youth ranks of Lanus, he had a short loan spell in Spain with Villarreal before returning home a few months later.

