Argentine Jose Pekerman has left his role as Venezuela coach after just 15 months, the national football federation said on Wednesday.

Former Argentina and Colombia coach Pekerman had been in the job since November 2021 and was given the task of trying to lead the Vinotinto (red wine) to a first ever World Cup qualification.

The Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) said team manager Pascual Lezcano, who is also Pekerman’s agent, had also left his role.

