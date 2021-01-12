Ħamrun Spartans have decided to part ways with Argentine striker Imanol Iriberri.

The 33-year-old forward joined the Spartans this summer after he left Hibernians but he failed to leave his mark with the Reds.

In fact, Iriberri only managed to make five appearances for the Spartans this season and has yet to score his first goal this season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta