Top international maestros and Argentinian Porteños teachers Florencia Labiano and Hernan Rodriguez will be delivering an Argentine Tango show at the Casino Maltese in Valletta this weekend.

The show is part of a Gala Milonga held as part of the 1º Festivalito Melitango, hosted by Malta Argentine Tango Association (MATA), in collaboration with organiser Carmelita Guarrera, a local tango dancer from Genoa.

Taking place between May 11 and 15, the festival will welcome visiting tangueros to Malta for an intensive long weekend of lessons, with each day completed with a ‘Milonga’, or social dance.

MATA president Mario Borg said the gala evening on Saturday will also feature a performance from acclaimed composer and virtuoso Italian pianist Fabrizio Mocata, while Argentinian dancer and choreographer, Noemi Wolfdorf, is offering a ‘Chacarera’ workshop as part of the festival’s packed programme of Argentine Tango lessons.

Meanwhile, members of Malta’s tango community will take the opportunity to dance with the visiting tangueros, to traditional music selected by tango DJs, including Tino Giuseppe Iacovino, Gaspare Gibaldi ‘Gaspacho’, Angelo Grimaldi, Matteo Lamanna ‘El Tano’ and David Bonnici ‘El Maltes’.

Guests may join on Saturday between 11pm-1am, against an entrance fee of €5. More information is available on the Malta Argentine Tango Association page and the official 1º Festivalito Melitango event page on Facebook.