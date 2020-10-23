Argentina’s fate as a Rugby Championship nation is uncertain and the Jaguares’ slot in Super Rugby is at risk, Pumas coach Mario Ledesma admitted Friday.

A decision by world champions South Africa to pull out of the upcoming Rugby Championship in Australia over complications caused by the coronavirus sparked speculation they could walk away altogether.

It followed their move to withdraw most of their teams from the southern hemisphere’s provincial-level Super Rugby in favour of Europe’s PRO14.

And with Australia and New Zealand discussing a trans-Tasman version of Super Rugby, Argentinian rugby finds itself in a precarious position.

“At this point there is a lot of uncertainty in every competition. I don’t know what Australia’s doing, New Zealand’s doing, whether they’re linked together or playing apart,” Ledesma said in Sydney.

