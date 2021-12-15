Argentinian tango dancers Paula Guzzanti and Claudio Gonzalez will be performing in Bisazza Street on Sunday, December 19. The couple will perform from 4 to 6pm at different stations along the pedestrian pathway.

Guzzanti is a member of an international collective of musicians and dancers who have teamed up this year for sharing and promoting the culture of tango in Malta.

The group includes tango dancer Angelo Grimaldi (Italy), pianist Jeremy Coleman (Scotland), clarinettist and composer Martin Della Vecchia (Argentina), dancer and singer Paula Guzzanti (Argentina), and tango dancer and choreographer Carlos Cisneros (Argentina).

Under the name of Pasion Tango, the collective has reached out to Maltese audiences and tourists through live shows, street performances and group and private classes in Gżira.

While theatres in Malta were closed because of the pandemic, Pasion Tango initiated a cycle of outdoor performances at the Upper Barrakka Gardens, Valletta, which quickly became a popular weekend event for locals.With the beautiful landscape of the Three Cities as their stage backdrop, each Sunday afternoon, the group set up their own stage and performed for tourists and local visitors.

Pasion Tango’s highlight of last summer was a full-length performance at the APS Summer Festival where the group showcased their talent through a show of tango music and dance.

For more information on performances and events, visit https:// www.facebook.com/PasionTangoM.