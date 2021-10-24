On Sunday evening, the MOD70 Argo (USA), skippered by Jason Carroll, crossed the finish line of the 2021 Rolex Middle Sea Race to take Multihull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 33 hours 29 minutes 28 seconds.

In doing so, Argo smashed not only the previous multihull record of 56 hours 31 minutes and 31 seconds set by Giovanni Soldini’s Maserati Multi70 in 2020, but also the outright race record of 47 hours 55 minutes 3 seconds, set by George David’s 27.5m/90ft Rambler and which has stood since 2007.

The Maxi Multihull from the US absolutely shredded the 606 nautical mile course, with an average speed of 18 knots, some 5.5 knots faster than Rambler. Argo took the lead just after Favignana, off north-western Sicily and then proceeded to take time out her closest rivals Maserati Multi 70 (some 30nm behind) and Mana (60nm).

It was an exceptional performance by an exceptional crew.

