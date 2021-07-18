A 59-year-old man was seriously injured following an argument with a 39-year-old in St Paul's Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to assist to the incident between the Maltese and Serbian national, both residents of St Paul's Bay at Triq Port Ruman at 2.20pm.

The Maltese victim sought treatment at the health centre where it was established he was suffering from grievous injuries. The other man involved in the fight was arrested and is being detailed at the police lock-up.

Police are investigating the incident.