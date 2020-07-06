A 24-year-old man from Ħamrun was seriously injured following an argument with two other men in his hometown on Monday morning.

The police said in a statement that the fight broke out at around 9.15am in Triq Stiefnu Zerafa. Preliminary investigations showed that a fight broke out between the man and two Egyptian men, aged 41 and 42. It is believed that a hard object was used during the fight.

All three were hospitalised. The Ħamrun man was seriously injured while the injuries of the other two men are not known.

Police investigations continue.