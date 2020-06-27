A verbal seaside spat that escalated into a physical violence, landed one man in court after the other suffered facial injuries.

Matthew Farrugia, a 34-year old St Venera resident, was escorted to court under arrest on Saturday, where he pleaded not guilty to having inflicted grievous injuries and breaching the public peace.

The incident allegedly took place at St Paul’s Bay on Friday, when a verbal argument broke out between the men over some boat trailer that was apparently causing an obstruction.

As tempers flared, the argument turned violent and one of the men allegedly suffered facial injuries.

The suspect aggressor was arrested and arraigned, pleading not guilty.

When making submissions on bail, defence lawyer Raisa Colombo argued against a suggested ban, prohibiting the accused from approaching the area.

Such a measure would negatively impact the accused’s relatives, who were innocent third parties who visited the place during the summer months.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the Court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, upheld the request for bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and an order to sign the bail book twice a week.

The Court also issued a Protection Order, warning the accused not to approach the alleged victim.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri prosecuted