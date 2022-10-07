Arguments are behind the majority of excessive noise reports received by the police, with such reports significantly outweighing the number of those made for loud music.

Valletta registered the biggest number of reports of arguments between January 2021 and June 2022, according to figures tabled in parliament earlier in the week.

The capital’s police received a whopping 38 excessive noise reports related to arguments while there were 18 related to loud music.

Similar issues with noisy arguments were also reported in Birkirkara where 19 reports were filed in the period under review. The police in the locality also received five reports of noise by animals and four related to loud music.

The police also received reports related to excessive noise because of arguments in the following localities: Attard, Balzan, Birżebbuġa, Cospicua, Fgura, Floriana, Għajnsielem, Għargħur, Għaxaq, Gudja, Gżira, Ħamrun, Senglea, Kalkara, Lija, Luqa, Marsa, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk, Mellieħa, Mġarr, Mosta, Mqabba, Msida, Munxar, Naxxar, Paola, Pembroke, Pietà, Qormi, Rabat, Victoria, Safi, St Julian’s, San Ġwann, St Paul’s Bay, Sannat, Santa Venera, Siggiewi, Sliema, Swieqi, Ta’ Xbiex, Żabbar, Żebbuġ, Żejtun and Żurrieq.

According to the data, Lija was the quietest town with only one report filed. This too, however, was related to an argument.

The data was tabled in parliament by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a question by Nationalist MP Graziella Galea.

In recent months, problems with excessive noise in Valletta made the headlines after the government quietly introduced two legal notices in June, with no prior consultation, allowing bars and restaurants to play music late into the night.

The decisions sparked outrage, with residents as well as the hotels’ lobby complaining about the change and saying this was unbefitting a high-end destination.