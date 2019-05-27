Teatru Malta are presenting the highly anticipated summer production Pope Joan as part of the Malta International Arts Festival. The Sunday Times of Malta sits down with lead actors and husband and wife Alan and Faye Paris as they recount what it feels like to be back on stage together after 10 years, juggling life, two children and a brand new production directed by Irene Christ.

So Pope Joan; what drew you to this production?

AP: The story itself is really intriguing. It takes you back to a time when everything was completely different, yet it still applies to modern day. The play has a very strong message behind it. Besides that, Irene Christ is back in Malta after a number of years. And though we’ve worked as actors together, she’s never directed me before. And last but not least, I get to hang around backstage with the wife. It’s been too long!

FP: Irene is first of all a dear friend. My previous experiences in productions with Actinghouse, Irene’s and her late husband Julian’s production company, were all extremely positive, and a big learning experience for me so I immediately accepted when I was asked to work with Irene and be part of the Teatru Malta team. Irene and I have been fellow actors before, now in her role as director, she has proven to be just as giving and brilliant.

When was the last time you both worked together on stage?

AP: Since we’ve had children it’s been close to impossible to do something together. But now that the kids are older, we thought we’d give it a shot. The last production we did together was ’Allo ’Allo, 10 years ago. I know that for sure because Faye was pregnant with our daughter at the time!

FP: The last time Alan and I appeared on stage together was in ’Allo ’Allo with FM Productions in 2009 and there were actually three Parises on stage because I was pregnant with my daughter, Evie.

If one doesn’t see any relevance to modern-day society in any of these profiles, then one is definitely living in a bubble

How would you describe juggling family and life in general when you’re both working on the same production?

AP: It’s been a challenge and a bit of a rush, but that’s pretty much our way of life! It took a lot of pre-planning, making sure that the kids have somebody to stay with, preparing bedtime earlier so that it would be easier for the sitter, and spending a small fortune on baby-sitting too! In fact, I’d like to thank Irene, Christine and the entire cast for being super patient with us during rehearsals. They tried to plan things in a way that Faye and I wouldn’t have too many rehear­sals at the same time. There was a lot of quick switching involved. Faye goes first, comes home, then I rush there! In fact, at a point, I had to reassure some cast members that Faye and I are actually two different people!

FP: Quite the logistical task which wouldn’t be at all possible if it wasn’t for the perfect blend of a super husband, a very understanding director and cast, reliable and indispensable family members who step in to help when they can, and an amazing babysitter. To all I am eternally grateful because there are few things I relish more than being on stage with Alan. Irene has been extremely organised with rehearsals, which helps immensely when you have to pre-plan life a week or two in advance. The children have also been little stars, not minding us being absent at bedtime and patiently sitting through a rehearsal here and there.

How are the characters you play relevant to a modern-day audience?

AP: I get to play three very different characters, yet they’re all on the good side. It was Irene’s idea that I should play the three charac­ters that are good to Joan and actually help her along the way. At a time when girls were not allowed to be educated, and studying anything that wasn’t church related was frowned upon, one character teaches Joan philosophy. This broadens her view on life and encourages her to question everything that she sees. This, at a time when people would just look to the heavens for answers. The other two characters help her at other stages. But I won’t go into the details.

FP: I wish I could say that Joan’s story about a determined girl who struggles to live in a sexist, male-dominated world is not relevant anymore but sadly it is. I play three characters, one is a midwife who is victimised for using ad­vanced and alternative (for those times) medicine. The other is a wife who’s being shunned by her husband who is suddenly infatua­ted by a younger girl, in her own home. The third is a flirty empress who is being used as a means by a power-hungry, younger man. If one doesn’t see any relevance to modern-day society in any of these profiles, then one is definitely living in a bubble!

Have you worked with director Irene Christ before? Tell us more about rehearsals and all the production week jitters

AP: This is my third production with Irene. She’s a very generous person. Rehearsals were actually really calm and enjoyable because she gives you a few pointers, and then allows you to play, rather than telling you exactly how to do it. We were all very excited to get to the Mdina Ditch and get a sense of the space. It’s been interesting, performing on a stage with most of the island below you, totally exposed to the elements. I just hope I don’t get too distracted by the fireworks in the distance. It’s really beautiful up there!

FP: Irene has proven to be as brilliant a director as she is an actor! We have been fellow actors before but this is my first time working with her as a director. Working with her is always a pleasure and a welcome challenge. I think there is mutual respect and trust which is essentially important, on and off stage. She’s our crazy German and we love her!

Rehearsals have been really great actually, considering I was a bit wary initially because of having to juggle the kids, school exams, work and both of us being at rehearsals at the same time. This is my first time back after a short absence on stage so I was a little nervous. All turned out well. Christine, the assistant director, and the cast is tops; I couldn’t have picked a better mix of people myself; all ex­tremely talented and just downright decent and hilarious! Re­­­hearsals went by smoothly and now I’m really excited to start performing to an audience. When the palpitations will arise, I’ll have Alan there, so I think all will be okay.

Finally, why should everyone be watching Pope Joan?

AP: It’s a fantastic story with a very strong message, set in a very unique and beautiful location, played by a fantastic cast and an ethereal choir! What more could you want? Seriously, it really resonates. There are certain lines in the script which, at first earshot, sound really dated, sexist and unbelievable. But then you catch yourself, saying “Hang on… there are people (women) who are still treated like that today!” It makes you think how far we’ve come when it comes to matters like gender equality, while making you realise that we still have a long way to go.

FP: Pope Joan is essentially the story of a young girl wanting to get an education. It is impossible not to root for Joan, and Maria Buckle plays her splendidly. It is a great story about a fighter, a survivor, told by a fantastic pool of talented actors, with a little bit of something unique and different which Irene never fails to bring to the local stage. The setting is beautiful Mdina. The costumes are glorious. We have a live choir. (Spoiler alert!) You get to see me die twice. All good reasons to come.

Pope Joan, based on the novel by Donna Woolfolk Cross in the stage version by Susanne Felicitas Wolf, runs until Friday at the Mdina Ditch. The show is made possible with the support of Festivals Malta, the Arts Council Malta, under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice Culture and Local Government, the Restoration Directorate Rehabilitation Project, Goethe Institute, the US Embassy and The German Maltese Circle. For tickets and more information visit www.kultura.mt.