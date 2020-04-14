Argus Group, which includes Argus Insurance Agencies Ltd, First United Insurance Brokers Ltd and Island Insurance Brokers Ltd, has donated €10,000 to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

A group spokesperson said: “Argus Group is, and always has been, an organisation focussed on giving back to the communities where we live and work. As a group that grew from strong local roots, we are firmly and proudly entrenched in our local connections. The idea to support the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation came from a desire to help individuals and families, regardless of religion, race or gender, in need of help during the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19. It is a privilege to serve our community through our corporate social responsibility activities.”

This initiative forms part of an ongoing focus by Argus Insurance Agencies Ltd, FirstUnited Insurance Brokers Ltd and Island Insurance Brokers Ltd to contribute to the well-being of the community through volunteerism and responsibility for the environment we all share.

For more information about the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, visit www.foodbanklifeline.com.

For more information about the Argus Group, visit https://www.argus.com.mt/, http://firstunited.com.mt/ and https://www.islandins.com/IIB.